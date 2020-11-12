Absecon Arts grouop announces seascapes in pastel workshop

ABSECON — A workshop on pastel painting will be held this month in the city, according to the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance.

The one-day workshop will cover the many elements of South Jersey seascapes: waves, beaches and colorful skies.

Learn about the different types of pastels and papers/surfaces you can use from Renee Leopardi. Explore a variety of underpainting techniques to breathe life into your work.

Students will work from their own favorite photographs or follow along with Leopardi. All skill levels are welcome.

The workshop will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike.

Masks are a must. Limited seating is available to allow for proper social distancing.

A suggested supply list will be sent with registration confirmation.

Register via email at Renee@ReneeLeopardi.com or call 609-457-2687.

For more information about Leopardi, see ReneeLeopardi.com.

For more information about the alliance, see abseconarts.com.