ABCD honors Absecon veterans

At the Absecon Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11, the Absecon Business and Commercial Development Corp. presented "Thank You" cakes to both the VFW and the American Legion.

The VFW cake was given by ABCD Treasurer Lynn Caterson to Charles Rosenbaum, master of ceremonies and Commander Bob Dunn. It read, "ABCD salutes our veterans at VFW Memorial Post 9462. We are grateful for your service."

The American Legion cake was given by ABCD Treasurer Lynn Caterson to Commander Kevin Sedlak and read, "ABCD salutes our veterans at American Legion Post 28. We are grateful for your service."

Both groups expressed appreciation and indicated the cakes will be enjoyed by all.