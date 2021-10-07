Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Nash, Gary B. Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with possession of handgun, persons not to have weapons, and crimes related to the sale, purchase or other method of acquisition of handgun ammunition.

Augusto, Morgan R., 35, of Barnegat, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Rojas, Carlos M., 37, of Tuckerton, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with simple assault.

Isaac, Lasheenia R., 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with simple assault, endanger welfare of children.

Mejia-Medina, Israel, 71, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with resisting arrest, resist arrest-flight, obstruction of administration of law.

Colon, Roberto J., 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with resisting arrest, resist arrest-flight, obstruction of administration of law.