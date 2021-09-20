Everyone’s an All Star at South Jersey Field of Dreams

ABSECON — The fall baseball season at the South Jersey Field of Dreams in Absecon kicked off Saturday with some help from Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan who sang the national anthem before the first pitch.
Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, was also presented with a certificate thanking her for being a great supporter of Field of Dreams. Many of Sullivan’s family, friends and members of the Miss New Jersey Organization were on hand to support the Miss America hopeful. Sullivan will compete in December for the coveted Miss America crown in the pageant’s centennial year.
According to spokesman Jacob Hackett, Field of Dreams is the one place where everyone can be a be a part of a team and thrill in the crack of the bat.
The mission of South Jersey Field of Dreams is to create a place where physically and mentally disabled children and adults can play and participate in that great American pastime, baseball. The city of Absecon generously donated a new baseball field at the Dr. Jonathan Pitney Recreation Park for this Field of Dreams.
With the support of generous sponsors, so much work has been done to turn this into a place where any child or adult, regardless of their physical abilities, can play ball. There are roughly 250 players on 13 teams competing during their four-week season that runs through Columbus Day weekend.
The baseball program for special needs children began in 2002 through the work of Barry and Susan Hackett, along with many volunteers and benefactors. The Hacketts were involved with Special Olympics even before they began their quest to build Field of Dreams.
Located at 100 Morton Avenue in Absecon, the South Jersey Field of Dreams is free for participants. There is also a snack bar run by volunteers that serves up free snacks during the games. The site also has a playground with adaptive equipment that is disabled accessible and has a picnic area.
There is a nine-hole mini golf course that is open during games and a walking track around the facility built by local contractors and volunteers. Participants and friends can stop in and snag some Field of Dreams swag. The sales benefit the South Jersey Field of Dreams.
Hackett said while the pandemic changed so many things, what has remained constant are the supporters, volunteers and benefactors of Field of Dreams
“We are so appreciative of our volunteers, our board, of our community and all of the people from across South Jersey who help to make Field of Dreams such a special place. We could not do it without them,” he said.
To volunteer, donate, or get more information on South Jersey Field of Dreams, follow them on Facebook or visit SouthJerseyFieldofDreams.com