Everyone’s an All Star at South Jersey Field of Dreams

The baseball program for special needs children began in 2002 through the work of Barry and Susan Hackett, along with many volunteers and benefactors. The Hacketts were involved with Special Olympics even before they began their quest to build Field of Dreams.

Located at 100 Morton Avenue in Absecon, the South Jersey Field of Dreams is free for participants. There is also a snack bar run by volunteers that serves up free snacks during the games. The site also has a playground with adaptive equipment that is disabled accessible and has a picnic area.

There is a nine-hole mini golf course that is open during games and a walking track around the facility built by local contractors and volunteers. Participants and friends can stop in and snag some Field of Dreams swag. The sales benefit the South Jersey Field of Dreams.

Hackett said while the pandemic changed so many things, what has remained constant are the supporters, volunteers and benefactors of Field of Dreams

“We are so appreciative of our volunteers, our board, of our community and all of the people from across South Jersey who help to make Field of Dreams such a special place. We could not do it without them,” he said.

To volunteer, donate, or get more information on South Jersey Field of Dreams, follow them on Facebook or visit SouthJerseyFieldofDreams.com