Community calendar

Events

Tuesday, Aug. 3

AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of Somers Point’s people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

BEGINNER SPANISH — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn basic Spanish virtually with Jeff Forney; workshop will teach the basics of the Spanish language via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DIY CONTAINER GARDEN — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore DIY Container Garden Program; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.