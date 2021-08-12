Pesce, O'Brien endorsed by Democrats for EHT Committee

The Egg Harbor Township Democratic Club announces the endorsement of James “Bear” Pesce and Shawn O'Brien as candidates for Egg Harbor Township Committee.
Pesce is a local entrepreneur with a varied/diverse background in business. He is a 33-year resident of Egg Harbor Township and married.
O'Brien is an Egg Harbor Township resident, father of five, and a multiple business owner including Atlantic Shore Title and the franchise owner of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore.
“It is with great enthusiasm that our club endorses Bear Pesce and Shawn O'Brien," said Michael Bibb, president of the EHT Democratic Club. "Bear and Shawn are candidates with excellent qualifications that will receive the full, active support of our membership. They are community leaders who have worked all their lives to promote the values of fairness and opportunity for everyone within the community, and will continue to do so as elected officials.”
Volunteers who share the candidates’ goal to make living in EHT more affordable, sustainable and representative are asked to contact the campaign committee at 609-442-9537.