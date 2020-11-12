Investing during an election year

Now that the election is over, many people are asking, “What comes next?” While we can’t predict the future, we can look at the history after elections to get an idea of what we think may happen in the coming months.

Let’s start with the lead up to the election. During an election cycle, we typically see large deposits into stock funds the first year based on optimism about the new or re-elected president. Each year after that, we tend to see a decline in those stock deposits. In the final year of the cycle (election year), we see people actually look to get out of the markets and start to put money into cash due to fears about the election and the potential for a new president. Sound familiar? I fielded more calls about the election this year than I did about a global pandemic. While there is always uncertainty and, therefore, higher than normal volatility regarding an election, the reality is that since 1932 the markets have averaged over a 10% increase in the 12 months after the primaries. More specifically, what we see tends to be a rise in the beginning of the year, then increased volatility around Labor Day (perhaps even a decline) and then normalization closer to the election. Sound really familiar?? That is exactly what we saw this year leading up to the election. A “textbook” example of an election year.