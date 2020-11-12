Investing during an election year

Now that the election is over, many people are asking, “What comes next?” While we can’t predict the future, we can look at the history after elections to get an idea of what we think may happen in the coming months.
Let’s start with the lead up to the election. During an election cycle, we typically see large deposits into stock funds the first year based on optimism about the new or re-elected president. Each year after that, we tend to see a decline in those stock deposits. In the final year of the cycle (election year), we see people actually look to get out of the markets and start to put money into cash due to fears about the election and the potential for a new president. Sound familiar? I fielded more calls about the election this year than I did about a global pandemic. While there is always uncertainty and, therefore, higher than normal volatility regarding an election, the reality is that since 1932 the markets have averaged over a 10% increase in the 12 months after the primaries. More specifically, what we see tends to be a rise in the beginning of the year, then increased volatility around Labor Day (perhaps even a decline) and then normalization closer to the election. Sound really familiar?? That is exactly what we saw this year leading up to the election. A “textbook” example of an election year.
Now for the bad news. For those who worried about the election and decided to go to cash, this strategy has rarely ever worked out. If we know that markets have averaged over 10% increases following the primaries, then investors who got out thinking they could “time the market” typically missed out on most if not all of those gains. The problem with timing the market is that you don’t have to be right one time, you have to be right two times. You have to guess both when to get out and when to get back in. This has proven time and again to be nearly impossible to do consistently. The issue is that while investors might want to get out before something bad happens, they often won’t go back in until they feel confident that things are moving in the right direction. Unfortunately, by the time most investors feel confident about the markets, they have already missed a large portion of the gains.
What happens when we get an election like this year where we have a Republican incumbent president vs. a Democratic candidate? History would suggest it doesn’t matter what political party is in office. The president is surprisingly not as important to the markets over the long term as we tend to think. The markets are so much bigger than the president because they are a function of the entire world. I always say that the markets can figure out how to thrive in nearly any environment once it has a known set of variables. What the markets fear most is uncertainty.
So what do we see happening going forward? Again, we don’t have a crystal ball, but I would expect to see sectors like alternative energy, healthcare and technology potentially do well under a Biden presidency. Areas of concern to me would be energy, telecom, retail.
What the market really wants to see is a divided Congress. The reason for this is that less legislation is typically passed during times where Congress is divided, and, therefore, there is a lower likelihood of radical regulation being passed that can hurt a particular industry, etc.
So what do I suggest you do with your investments in this new administration? I would suggest that you first look at your risk to determine that you have the right amount of money invested into stocks. Once you know that, then factor in any major life changes that you are expecting such as a retirement, etc. Lastly, once those factors have been accounted for, money that is invested for the long term should be kept invested regardless of what is going on around us because we know that market timing is simply a bad investment strategy. I hope this helps, and as always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out and ask.
Source: Capital Group®. “Guide to Investing in an Election Year”. 2020
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
