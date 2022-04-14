Youth Songwriting Contest Features Message of Unity

Compassionate Heart Productions will sponsor Unity 2022, a competition open to songwriters in grades 6-12 and living in Cape May County and Cumberland counties. Compassionate Heart Productions is a nonprofit organization, formed in 1989 with a mission to produce and tour high quality educational arts productions that promote world peace through intercultural understanding. Unity 2022 song entries should convey the message of Unity. There is no cost to enter. The winning songwriter (or songwriting team) will be awarded a $500 gift certificate to Grassroots Music Store in Ocean City.

Contest entries will be accepted via video through midnight May 6. All guidelines, details and links to upload entries are found on the Compassionate Heart Productions website at compassionateheartproductions.org/songwriting-competition

Fliers for the contest are also available at Grassroots Music Store, 1045 Asbury Ave.

Judges for Unity 2022 include a diverse panel of music industry and media professionals including Frank Lopez, formerly Capitol-EMI Music; Pamela Whitman, co-founder PeaceHear Recordings; Tom Cartwright, formerly Capitol-EMI Music; and Yubakar Raj Rajkarnikar, founder Wave Magazine.

Five finalists will be awarded two free tickets to the Unity Concert to be held June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The concert will feature a multi-cultural cast, performing music by African American composers. The event will be an extension of the national Juneteenth Holiday. Tickets are $20 and are available at Music Pier box office. Ticket proceeds from the concert will benefit the Harriet Tubman Museum. The contest winner will be announced at the concert, and the winning video will be broadcast as part of the show.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Division of Culture & Heritage. Sponsors for the project also include Grassroots Music Store in Ocean City and individual donors.