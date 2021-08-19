 Skip to main content
Winners of the 2021 Pamper Scamper in Ocean City
More than 50 of the youngest and fastest new Ocean City residents and visitors raced in the Pamper Scamper on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The annual event is a crawling race for children 15 months old and younger. The races start with the competitors in the center of a parachute. First one to crawl to the perimeter and the waiting arms of a parent or guardian is the winner. After several heats divided into age categories, the winners of the championship round were as follows:

Jack Sellers, 12 months old, Boise, Idaho

Baker Lamb, 14 months old, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Cameron Kennedy, 9 months old, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bowfish Kids at 956 Asbury Ave. was the event’s major sponsor. Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, Johnson’s Popcorn and We Make It Personal also made donations for gift baskets for the winners.

The Pamper Scamper is a precursor to the 111th annual Ocean City Baby Parade, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Breaking News