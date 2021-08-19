Winners of the 2021 Pamper Scamper in Ocean City

More than 50 of the youngest and fastest new Ocean City residents and visitors raced in the Pamper Scamper on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The annual event is a crawling race for children 15 months old and younger. The races start with the competitors in the center of a parachute. First one to crawl to the perimeter and the waiting arms of a parent or guardian is the winner. After several heats divided into age categories, the winners of the championship round were as follows: