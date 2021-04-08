Waves & Wood, a wife-husband exhibition comes to Ocean City Art Center

Outside, the home of Lindsay and Charles Wray is like many others in Egg Harbor Township. But inside, the couple shares a creative oasis. Her basement studio resembles a mixed-media laboratory, and his garage workshop hums with wood-shaping tools and machinery. And any leftover space quickly becomes a gallery for their combined artistic output. The wife-husband team will exhibit together for the first time May 1 to May 31 at the Ocean City Art Center. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the gallery, 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City.
Lindsay Wray’s journey and fascination with photography began in college when she borrowed an aunt’s camera to take a photography class. After receiving a business degree from Rider University and working in insurance and real estate; photography grew into a serious hobby. No formal art degree here, only a strong desire to get better through constant experimentation.
Lindsay’s subject matter is always changing. As a Jersey Shore native, she grew up spending summers on the beach, which still influences much of her work. She is currently experimenting with photographic mixed media. Lindsay has been selected by AtlantiCare Healing Arts Program to display over 10 works in various regional AtlantiCare Medical Care Centers and their professional spaces. Her images were also selected by the Pennsylvania Center for Photography for the juried Transformations 2019 exhibit. In 2017 Lindsay exhibited “On Metal & Sand” with pastel artist Renee Leopardi at Great Bay Gallery in Somers Point. She is a member and exhibitor at Ocean City Fine Arts League and at Nashville North Studios in Linwood.
Most recently, Lindsay was featured in a three-generation exhibit at Nashville North Studios in Linwood, a month-long show also featuring her husband; daughter Meredith and mother, Sally Roik.
Charles Wray’s interest in woodworking began in 8th grade “shop” class. Then, after a 38-year career in journalism, he reconnected with his passion, designing a garage workshop at his Egg Harbor Township home. He was soon making custom creations for friends and family, just hoping to carve out smiles and defy categorization.
Charlie’s creations – all made from unstained hardwoods – range from a live-edge table made of Bubinga to a whimsical retro microphone and, more recently, abstract works that reveal wood’s endless pliable possibilities. Charlie has also exhibited and sold work at the Ocean City Fine Arts League, Nashville North Studios in Linwood, Millville’s Riverfront Renaissance Center, the Avalon Art Show and Peace of Wood in Ocean City.