Waves & Wood, a wife-husband exhibition comes to Ocean City Art Center

Outside, the home of Lindsay and Charles Wray is like many others in Egg Harbor Township. But inside, the couple shares a creative oasis. Her basement studio resembles a mixed-media laboratory, and his garage workshop hums with wood-shaping tools and machinery. And any leftover space quickly becomes a gallery for their combined artistic output. The wife-husband team will exhibit together for the first time May 1 to May 31 at the Ocean City Art Center. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the gallery, 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City.

Lindsay Wray’s journey and fascination with photography began in college when she borrowed an aunt’s camera to take a photography class. After receiving a business degree from Rider University and working in insurance and real estate; photography grew into a serious hobby. No formal art degree here, only a strong desire to get better through constant experimentation.