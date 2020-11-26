Volunteers in Medicine director to speak to Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, Dec. 3., will be Jackie Meiluta, executive director of Volunteers in Medicine–South Jersey.

Meiluta lives in Sea Isle City and has been associated with VIM for more than 10 years. She also serves on the Finance Council for St. Joseph’s in Sea Isle, is an officer of the Citizen Veteran Advisory Council and is member of the County Homeless Trust Fund Advisory Board.

Prior to moving full-time to Cape May County, Jackie was a senior executive with a Fortune 500 company.

Organized as a 501( c )3 in 2001, ViM operates two free clinics in South Jersey to serve the needs of the uninsured and underserved. ViM’s Cape May County clinic has been in continuous operation since 2002, the Atlantic County clinic opened in March of 2017. More than 500 people consider the ViM clinics their primary care doctor and medical home.

ViM relies on volunteers to provide free medical care to low-income, working residents of South Jersey who do not have health insurance or the means to pay for care. Patients who register with ViM receive free, quality primary care, specialists care when available, and prescription medicine assistance. Perhaps more importantly, ViM becomes their advocate to ensure continuity of care.