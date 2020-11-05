Upper Township-Ocean City Rotary meeting to focus on tobacco use prevention in youth

psa_Rotary 05 Nov. Program – Tobacco Free Communities_v1.0_02Nov2020

Rotary Club OC-UT Nov. 5th Online Program

- Carlo Favretto Jr. with Atlantic Prevention Resources

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, Nov. 5, will feature Carlo Favretto Jr., Youth Tobacco Action Groups regional coordinator with Atlantic Prevention Resources.

Atlantic Prevention Resources is a substance misuse prevention coalition in Atlantic County that provides prevention, treatment and recovery support for individuals and families dealing with addictions and related issues.

Youth Tobacco Action Groups is part of the Tobacco Free for a Healthy New Jersey program.

His presentation for the Rotary meeting will include a range of tobacco-free topics, as well as other local support and outreach programs that have direct coverage in the Cape May County communities of Ocean City and Upper Township.

As a freshman at Buena Regional High School in Atlantic County, Favretto became involved in the youth tobacco prevention program Reaching Everyone By Exposing Lies that was active throughout New Jersey.