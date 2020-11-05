Upper Township-Ocean City Rotary meeting to focus on tobacco use prevention in youth

psa_Rotary 05 Nov. Program – Tobacco Free Communities_v1.0_02Nov2020
Rotary Club OC-UT Nov. 5th Online Program
- Carlo Favretto Jr. with Atlantic Prevention Resources
The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, Nov. 5, will feature Carlo Favretto Jr., Youth Tobacco Action Groups regional coordinator with Atlantic Prevention Resources.
Atlantic Prevention Resources is a substance misuse prevention coalition in Atlantic County that provides prevention, treatment and recovery support for individuals and families dealing with addictions and related issues.
Youth Tobacco Action Groups is part of the Tobacco Free for a Healthy New Jersey program.
His presentation for the Rotary meeting will include a range of tobacco-free topics, as well as other local support and outreach programs that have direct coverage in the Cape May County communities of Ocean City and Upper Township.
As a freshman at Buena Regional High School in Atlantic County, Favretto became involved in the youth tobacco prevention program Reaching Everyone By Exposing Lies that was active throughout New Jersey.
Fast forward 14 years later, he’s now working on the new program Incorruptible.Us.
Favretto says he greatly enjoys participating in activities and involving himself in projects that help better his community and serving as the youth coordinator allows him to do exactly that.
To RSVP for this Rotary program and post any questions, see http://bit.ly/Rotary05NovTobaccoFree.
Program website: Atlantic Prevention Resources > www.atlprev.org | www.facebook.com/atlprev.org
The Zoom link for the Nov 5th, 6:30 pm session will be on the Rotary Club website > http://ocutrotary.org
Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Please RSVP for Nov 5th here > http://bit.ly/Rotary05NovTobaccoFree
Current Rotary Community Outreach Projects:
Rotary Fundraiser at Randazzo's
Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Twp. Fall Fundraiser at Randazzo's Pizzeria and Family Restaurant
34th Street, Ocean City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 - 4 pm til 8 pm. With orders for takeout and / or delivery, and Gift Cards, Randazzo's will donate 15% of the proceeds to the OC-UT Rotary Club. http://randazzospizza.com | (609) 814-1600
.
Operation Warm 2020 for Ocean City – Upper Twp. Rotary Club
Rotary Club of Ocean City – Upper Twp. has announced the kick-off for this year’s 2020 “Operation Warm” project here in South Jersey to raise funds for purchasing new winter coats for economically disadvantaged children in our local communities. Rotary notes the campaign is for monetary donations to fund this initiative and this is not a coat drive. Donate online at www.operationwarm.org/ocutrotary
For more information, contact Randi Scheck at Randisue62@gmail.com or 609 412-3459. Thanksgiving Dinner
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Road, Marmora. To reserve your dinner call 609-938-9103. The OC-UT Rotary Club encourages community support for this annual project. Call the listed phone # to contribute donations of food or gift cards. Volunteers are also welcome.
Give Hope - Helping the Homeless
See the Rotary Club Facebook page for details > www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary
For more information, contact Randi Scheck at Randisue62@gmail.com or 609 412-3459.
Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township: To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Randi Scheck (m) 609.412.3459. > http://ocutrotary.org | www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary
