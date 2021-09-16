Tickets on sale for 'Beehive — The '60s Musical'

OCEAN CITY — The sounds, sights, and moves of the powerhouse female vocalists of the 1960’s will take center stage at the Ocean City Music Pier as the Ocean City Theatre Company presents “Beehive — The ‘60s Mucsical.”

Under the direction of Dann Dunn, the production will be performed on Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111. Tickets are $20 or $18 for senior citizens.

“Beehive — The ‘60’s Musical” is a wild toe-tapping, head shaking musical tribute to the rocking women who made the music of the era so special, everyone from Lesley Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to the Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, and every woman in between.

With two dozen beloved hits, the show takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the ‘60s.

“Beehive” will have you dancing in your seats and coming back for more. This Off-Broadway musical sensation was created by Larry Gallagher and produced with permission by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.