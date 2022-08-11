 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for Author's Luncheon

The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will host the Annual Author Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be Marie Benedict, New York Times Bestselling Author of several novels including, "Her Hidden Genius," "The Personal Librarian," "Only Woman in the Room," and many others.

Tickets can be purchased in the Ocean City Library Atrium, Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Line place numbers will be handed out starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost per ticket is $40. Limited to 10 tickets per person.

Payment is cash or check made payable to Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library (FVOCFPL). Please bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing of tickets. More information at FriendsAndVolunteersOCFPL.com.

