Tickets on sale for 2022 Summer Concert Series at Music Pier

The 28th season of the Ocean City Music Pier Summer Concert Series is starting to take shape, and tickets are on sale now for three different shows in 2022.
The series kicks off this year with a special pre-summer show featuring Janis Ian on her “Final Tour.” The legendary singer-songwriter just released a new album titled “The Light at the End of the Line.” The show will be on Friday, May 6, and will feature special guests including Tom Chapin and Livingston Taylor. Ian reflected on her 50-year career in a New York Times story published on Monday. Ian first became famous with hits like “Society’s Child” and “At Seventeen.”
Two summer shows now on sale include Killer Queen on July 11 and the Happy Together Tour 2022 on August 1.
Killer Queen pays tribute to Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen. The high-energy band features Patrick Myers and brings to life all of the Queen classics and anthems.
The Happy Together Tour features The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills. These six bands promise to deliver an evening of hits from the 1960s and 1970s, including songs like “Happy Together” (The Turtles), “Joy to the World” (Negron), “Woman, Woman” (Puckett), “Windy” (The Association), “You’re the One” (The Vogues) and “Hair” (The Cowsills).
All shows are presented by the City of Ocean City and the series is co-produced by BRE Presents and Rose Productions. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. Additional shows will be announced and placed on sale in the coming weeks. Most shows will be on Mondays from late June through August.
Janis Ian
Celebrating Our Years Together: The Final US Tour! with special guests Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin
8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Killer Queen
The Premier Queen Tribute featuring Patrick Myers
Rescheduled from 7/13/20. All original tickets honored.
7 p.m. Monday, July 11
Happy Together Tour 2022
featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, & The Cowsills
7 p.m. Monday, Aug 1