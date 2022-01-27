Tickets on sale for 2022 Summer Concert Series at Music Pier

The 28th season of the Ocean City Music Pier Summer Concert Series is starting to take shape, and tickets are on sale now for three different shows in 2022.

The series kicks off this year with a special pre-summer show featuring Janis Ian on her “Final Tour.” The legendary singer-songwriter just released a new album titled “The Light at the End of the Line.” The show will be on Friday, May 6, and will feature special guests including Tom Chapin and Livingston Taylor. Ian reflected on her 50-year career in a New York Times story published on Monday. Ian first became famous with hits like “Society’s Child” and “At Seventeen.”

Two summer shows now on sale include Killer Queen on July 11 and the Happy Together Tour 2022 on August 1.

Killer Queen pays tribute to Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen. The high-energy band features Patrick Myers and brings to life all of the Queen classics and anthems.