The Upper Township Business Association offering scholarships for Ocean City high school seniors

The Upper Township Business Association will offer two scholarships for students graduating from Ocean City High School in the spring.

One scholarship is for a graduating senior who plans to major in business at college.

The second scholarship carries the requirement that the recipient be a family member of an Upper Township Business Association member.

The scholarships are $500 each, and the funds are provided to the selected students when transcripts are received by the OCHS Guidance Office, after completion of the first freshman semester.

Applications for UTBA Scholarships are available at the OCHS Guidance Office.

The Upper Township Business Association also offers one $500 scholarship to a deserving student at Cape Technical High School who meets the following criteria:

1. High school senior, Class of 2021

2. Resident of Upper Township

3. Plans to major in business

4. GPA of 3.0 or higher (copy of transcript required)

5. Must provide proof of acceptance to 2- or 4-year college/university