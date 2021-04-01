The Upper Township Business Association offering scholarships for Ocean City high school seniors

The Upper Township Business Association will offer two scholarships for students graduating from Ocean City High School in the spring.
One scholarship is for a graduating senior who plans to major in business at college.
The second scholarship carries the requirement that the recipient be a family member of an Upper Township Business Association member.
The scholarships are $500 each, and the funds are provided to the selected students when transcripts are received by the OCHS Guidance Office, after completion of the first freshman semester.
Applications for UTBA Scholarships are available at the OCHS Guidance Office.
The Upper Township Business Association also offers one $500 scholarship to a deserving student at Cape Technical High School who meets the following criteria:
1. High school senior, Class of 2021
2. Resident of Upper Township
3. Plans to major in business
4. GPA of 3.0 or higher (copy of transcript required)
5. Must provide proof of acceptance to 2- or 4-year college/university
6. Must attach a resume demonstrating work experience, extracurricular activities & clubs, and volunteer experience
7. One page essay explaining why the student would like to major in business and what the student's plans are
8. Completed application submitted
Applications for UTBA scholarships are available at the Cape Technical High School Guidance Office.
Scholarship winners will be recognized at the school’s awards night.
Upon completion of first college semester, scholarship award winners must mail copies of his or her transcript and tuition bill to the UTBA Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 496, Marmora, NJ 08223
Scholarship award checks will be written directly to college or university bursar upon successful completion of student’s first semester.