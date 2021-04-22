Table sales and sports memorabilia show highlight weekend in Ocean City

Downtown and Boardwalk merchants are looking forward to outdoor table sales throughout the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25. They will display their local merchandise on tables set up outside their storefronts and offer discounts and specials. They will set up again for the weekend of May 1 and 2, when they also will hold a Virtual Spring Block Party with online deals.

Vendors with merchandise and collector’s items representing a variety of sports and teams will be on the Ocean City Music Pier on Saturday, April 24 for the annual Sports Memorabilia Show. The show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This modified event will be vendor-specific and will not include the autograph signings by sports heroes that fans have come to love in past events. Capacity limits, mask and social distancing requirements will be in place. Call 609-399-6111 for more information.

Ocean City is looking forward to the return of as many events as possible this year, while keeping health and safety as a top priority. Look for further announcements on new and returning events throughout the year.