South Jersey Coastal Fly Anglers

South Jersey Coastal Fly Anglers invites the public to learn about the joys of fly fishing and fly tying by attending its next meeting 7 p.m. March 17 at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center in the Ocean City Community Center, 18th and Simpson streets, Ocean City. Want to learn to tie a fly? We will have tying stations set up to teach basic fly tying.

SJCFA is a non-profit, 501©3 charter club of Fly Fishers International with Education, Conservation, and Community as our missions. We are an all-water-all-fish fly fishing club. Join us to learn more about fly tying and fly fishing. Admission is free. For more information, call Joe at 609-412-9604.

