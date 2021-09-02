Solo show at O.C. Arts Center showcases 'Funiture' by Debra Burkert

OCEAN CITY — Artist Debra Burkert, a Cape May County resident, brings her solo show “FUNiture” to the Ocean City Arts Center from Sept. 1-30.

A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The exhibit is on display during normal hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Burkert’s work is up-cycled, whimsical furniture created with an emphasis on color, pattern and quality craftsmanship to yield a visually fun piece of visual and practical art. All works will be for sale.

Burkert was an art teacher in Boyertown School District, in Pennsylvania, for 32 years. Upon retiring in 2015, she began her search for a retirement home in Ocean City where she has lived for the past two years.

As a teacher, Debra also served as yearbook advisor, department leader, class advisor and Arts’ Expo coordinator. She taught many courses at Boyertown including AP Art, computer graphics, weaving, multimedia and painting.

During her tenure as an art teacher, she was named Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Art Educator of the year in 2005, and the University of the Arts, in Philadelphia, named her an Outstanding Art Educator for 2006.