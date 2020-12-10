Silly Jilly’s Holiday Factory opens in downtown Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Silly Jilly’s Holiday Factory downtown.

Silly Jilly’s Holiday Factory is the seventh location of Jilly’s Stores owned by the Levchuk family. Owners Jody and Randy Levchuk opened the store Black Friday weekend. The store offers Ocean City lifeguard and Beach Patrol apparel, gift cards, drinkware, gifts, toys, home décor, and souvenirs.

Silly Jilly’s Holiday Factory is at 1014 Asbury Ave. Its holiday packages can be seen at Jillysocnj.com.