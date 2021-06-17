Sign up for Night in Venice and running races return to O.C.

Night in Venice will return to Ocean City for the 66th time at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Registration is now open to all boat and bayfront home owners who want to participate in this year’s celebration.

The optional theme will be “Honoring Our Heroes,” a salute to all those who helped us get through the year. Participants are also encouraged to use last year’s planned “Olympics” theme. A fireworks display will light up the bay and cap off the festivities.

The boat parade and decorated bayfront home contest provide a chance to be part of the highlight of the summer season in Ocean City. Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue. Look for information on tickets to a special viewing area at the Bayside Center in the coming weeks.

To register, visit ocnj.us/niv.

Registration open for race events

Registration for the popular OCNJ Labor Day Run (Sept. 6) and OCNJ Half Marathon (Sept. 26) is now open. Visit ocnj.us/race-events for more information.

The OCNJ Half Marathon actually includes three events: