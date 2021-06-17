Sign up for Night in Venice and running races return to O.C.

Night in Venice will return to Ocean City for the 66th time at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Registration is now open to all boat and bayfront home owners who want to participate in this year’s celebration.
The optional theme will be “Honoring Our Heroes,” a salute to all those who helped us get through the year. Participants are also encouraged to use last year’s planned “Olympics” theme. A fireworks display will light up the bay and cap off the festivities.
The boat parade and decorated bayfront home contest provide a chance to be part of the highlight of the summer season in Ocean City. Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue. Look for information on tickets to a special viewing area at the Bayside Center in the coming weeks.
To register, visit ocnj.us/niv.
Registration open for race events
Registration for the popular OCNJ Labor Day Run (Sept. 6) and OCNJ Half Marathon (Sept. 26) is now open. Visit ocnj.us/race-events for more information.
The OCNJ Half Marathon actually includes three events:
Half Marathon — With spectacular views of Ocean City’s neighborhoods, downtown business district, and award-winning beaches and boardwalk, the 13.1-mile course provides a safe, fast and scenic running route.
10-Mile Non-Competitive Walk/Run — This friendly event shares the same start and 10 miles of the half-marathon course).
5-Kilometer — The 3.1-mile race has a boardwalk start.
Farmers Market to return
The weekly Farmers Market will return to the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds starting June 30. Local growers will sell fresh produce and crafters will be on hand 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer. Back by popular demand after extending it through September last year, the weekly market will be held through Sept. 29 this year.
Where are the guarded beaches?
The Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard the following beaches starting Saturday, June 12: Seaspray Road, North Street, Stenton Place, St. Charles Place, Brighton Place, 5th Street, 7th Street Surfing Beach, 8th Street, 9th Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, 12th Street, 14th Street, 15th Street, 18th Street, 24th Street, 26th Street, 30th Street, 34th Street, 36th Street, 39th Street, 44th Street, 50th Street and 58th Street. OCBP strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. More beaches will be added throughout the next two weeks.