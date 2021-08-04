 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy opens 2nd location in Ocean City
0 comments

Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy opens 2nd location in Ocean City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce was honored to hold a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge’s second location.

Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge has been a staple in the resort since 1898 and is the oldest business on the boardwalk. The business recently had the opportunity to open a second location in Downtown Ocean City, bringing their sweet confections to Asbury Avenue. It offers many of the same delicious treats at both locations. In addition, the wonderful selections, fun atmosphere and old time tradition can all be found at the new location.

Visit the new Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge at 846 Asbury Ave., 9th & Boardwalk, or online at shrivers.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News