Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy opens 2nd location in Ocean City

Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge has been a staple in the resort since 1898 and is the oldest business on the boardwalk. The business recently had the opportunity to open a second location in Downtown Ocean City, bringing their sweet confections to Asbury Avenue. It offers many of the same delicious treats at both locations. In addition, the wonderful selections, fun atmosphere and old time tradition can all be found at the new location.