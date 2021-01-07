Sharon Gibboney joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach

OCEAN CITY — Two Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Ocean City offices recently added new sales associates.

Steve Booth, sales leader at the 34th Street office, offered a welcome to Sharon Gibboney as a sales associate.

“I joined the company because I wanted a new journey,” Gibboney said. She can be contacted at 609-780-5686 or by emailing sharon.gibboney@foxroach.com.

Nicole Presnall, sales leader at the Simpson Ninth Street Office, welcomed Natalie Giacometti as a sales associate.

“I joined the company because I wanted to pursue a real estate career for several reasons," Giacometti said. "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach has the biggest market share in Ocean City, and I also felt very much at ease with all of the friendly and very knowledgeable staff.” Giacometti, who was born and raised in South Jersey, lives in Somers Point with her two children and can be contacted at 856-305-0324 or by emailing natalie.giacometti@foxroach.com.