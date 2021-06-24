Sand House Kitchen Opens in Ocean City

Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Sand House Kitchen.
Sand House Kitchen is a summer, toes in the sand, tiki concept. Guests love the experience of dining on the beach while eating a Hawaiian seafood inspired brunch. Open for breakfast and lunch, daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sand House Kitchen’s fare includes customer favorites such as Pineapple Coconut French Toast, Hawaiian Eggs Benedict and Poke Bowls!
Visit the new Sand House Kitchen at 9 Beach Road, online at sandhousekitchen.com, facebook.com/sandhousekitchen, or instagram.com/sandhousekitchen.