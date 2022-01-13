Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences presents virtual program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences presents the virtual program “The 8 Components of Wellness,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences educator/assistant professor.

“Wellbeing is an important part of living a healthy and fulfilled life. The program will introduce participants to the eight components of wellness defined by SAMSHA, discuss them, and suggest ways to achieve them for better life-balance and stress reduction,” Zellers said.

In her position, Zellers educates the community on wellness, nutrition, and fitness. She has extensive experience collaborating with partners to create healthy food environments in the areas of policy, systems and environmental change. In addition to community health policies, Zellers works to educate residents on topics to improve their overall health and prevent chronic disease with a holistic approach to a well-lived quality lifestyle that includes physical activity, a nutrient-dense diet, and quality sleep.

To register in advance for the wellness program, visit go.rutgers.edu/5qvwhzoo. For more information about the program, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.