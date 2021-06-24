Rotary 'Flags For Heroes' comes to Ocean City

Who is your hero? The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township has kicked off its second year Flags For Heroes campaign this summer that will benefit local youth programs.

A Flags For Heroes Sponsor recognizes heroes by flying an American flag in their honor. A keepsake will be attached to the flag naming the hero and their sponsor. Heroes come from many walks of life such as veterans, hospital workers, first responders, moms, dads or anyone that has made a difference in the lives of others. The 7-foot flags along with the keepsake will be sponsored for $50 and displayed for 14 days at Ocean City Veterans Memorial Park.

Proceeds from the flag sponsorship will support the Rotary Club’s Local Youth Programs in Ocean City and Upper Township.

The FFH project will run early June and conclude with a special program and ceremony to be held Wednesday July 28 at 1 p.m., at Ocean City Memorial Veterans Park, 5th Street and Wesley Ave., Ocean City.

The initial plans for the Flags for Heroes program on July 28 will have presentations by Retired US Marine Marco Polo Smigliani, four-time purple heart recipient; Chief John Jay Prettyman, Ocean City Police; and others TBA.

To honor a hero in your life, Flags For Heroes Sponsorships can be purchased several ways: