Rotary Club OC-UT online program to feature Red Cross speakers

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's online program for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, will feature Madhuri Rodriguez, executive director of the Southern N.J. Chapter for the American Red Cross N.J. Region and Laura Bishop, board member with the American Red Cross of Southern New Jersey.

Rodriguez joined the American Red Cross in 2018 with an extensive background in human services. Her career also includes years working in the New Jersey Department of Children and Families in the Division of Prevention and Community Partnerships where she supported community-based programs to prevent child abuse and help strengthen families. During her tenure with DCF, she was instrumental in promoting awareness of the New Jersey Safe Haven Infant Protection Act along with other prominent safety and prevention awareness campaigns.

Rodriguez holds a master's degree in social services from Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Rutgers University.

Bishop launched Laura Bishop Communications in 2011 with the goal of doing meaningful work for clients and causes she is passionate about. She has been on the Red Cross Southern N.J. Chapter board for five years and her primary focus is external/government relations and board development in Cape May County.