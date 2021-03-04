Rotary Club OC-UT March 4 online program

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 will feature Dr. Tim Fox, Innkeeper of the Deauville Inn, Strathmere.
Dr. Fox will share a brief history of the Deauville Inn and explain how his interest in the restaurant developed and resulted in his investing in this well-known landmark here in Upper Township. He will also explain the extensive renovations that have taken place over the past year.
The program will be held via Zoom and questions can be submitted in advance. Go to bit.ly/Rotary04MarDeauvilleInn to register or bit.ly/RotaryQuestions04MarDeauvilleInn to submit questions.
For more information on the Rotary Club, visit OCUTRotary.org