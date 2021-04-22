Rotary Club OC-UT hosts May 14 Red Cross Blood Drive in Ocean City

Ocean City Upper Township Rotary will host a community Blood Drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the Ocean City Community Center (Senior Center), 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 609 412-3459 or sign up online at RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code ocrotary.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with the Ocean City Upper Township Rotary core values of giving back to the community," said Randi Scheck, President.

Scheck said, “This blood drive is our way of giving family, friends, and community members an opportunity to help save lives through an act of kindness.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross Type, O Negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.