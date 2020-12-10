Rotary Club names Bill Eisele 2020 Upper Twp. Citizen of Year

In keeping with an annual tradition, the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club has named William J. Eisele, of Petersburg, the 2020 Upper Township Citizen of the Year.
Michael Bolicki, chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee, praised Eisele as an excellent example of community volunteerism.
Rotary usually makes the Citizen of the Year presentation at the annual Upper Township Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. However, due to the cancelling of the in-person event this year, Rotary will make the formal presentation to Bill Eisele in the near future at his Christmas Tree Farm.
Eisele has been involved in numerous community organizations and activities, including several recent Rotary Club partnership projects such as the collection and distribution of the bikes for homeless veterans and Operation Warm that raises money for coats for children.
In addition, Eisele is being recognized for his ongoing involvement with many other activities in the township, Cape May County and beyond.
He currently serves as treasurer of the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association and is the chairman of the Scholarship Committee that has raised a cumulative total of over $230,000 in funding that has supported more than 115 local students.
In 2018, Eisele received the American Legion Cape May County Commanders Award in recognition for his outstanding service to the advancement of American Legion programs and activities.
Eisele is a member of the Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post 239 of Tuckahoe and co-coordinated last month’s 100th birthday celebration for the post.
He is chairman of the post scholarship program for high school seniors, coordinates the Blue Star program with the Upper Township Committee, and worked closely with the staff of the South Jersey Honor Flight.
Eisele is a familiar face with tabling for the legion post at events within the township, including the Historical Society’s annual AppleFest and Strawberry Festival.
Eisele’s other legion involvements have included helping provide funds to U.S. Coast Guard family members during the government shut down, serving as the liaison between the local families and the Veterans Administration to provide bronze cemetery markers for deceased family members and helping with the post’s annual golf tournament.
Eisele is a member and trustee of the Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church. Among other duties, he co-chairs the church Garden Committee to provide fresh vegetable to the congregation.
Eisele is U.S. Army veteran. He enlisted in the Army in 1966, completed the Signal Corps Officer Candidate School at Fort Gordon and was discharged as a 1st lieutenant in 1969.
Eisele married Cheryle in 1967, and they have a daughter, Melissa, a son Billy, and five grandchildren.
The Eiseles started their Christmas Tree Farm in 1972, and it has proved to be a holiday tradition for families from throughout the township and South Jersey.
Eisele served as a director of the New Jersey Christmas Tree Association for 15 years. He represented beekeepers and Christmas tree growers on the Cape May County Board of Agriculture. He served as the board’s treasurer and recording secretary.
In addition, he established the Beegineers beekeeping class, in cooperation with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension office, in which individuals had a hands-on approach to learning about all aspects of beekeeping.
On the state level, Eisele represents the South Jersey Beekeepers on the Department of Agriculture’s beekeeping Advisory Board. Eisele is also life member of the Eastern Apiculture Society.
Rotary Club township Citizens of the Year in recent years include: 2019, Jay Potter; 2018, Robert Holden; 2017, Monsignor Peter Joyce; and 2016, Ralph Cooper.
