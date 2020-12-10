Rotary Club names Bill Eisele 2020 Upper Twp. Citizen of Year

In keeping with an annual tradition, the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club has named William J. Eisele, of Petersburg, the 2020 Upper Township Citizen of the Year.

Michael Bolicki, chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee, praised Eisele as an excellent example of community volunteerism.

Rotary usually makes the Citizen of the Year presentation at the annual Upper Township Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. However, due to the cancelling of the in-person event this year, Rotary will make the formal presentation to Bill Eisele in the near future at his Christmas Tree Farm.

Eisele has been involved in numerous community organizations and activities, including several recent Rotary Club partnership projects such as the collection and distribution of the bikes for homeless veterans and Operation Warm that raises money for coats for children.

In addition, Eisele is being recognized for his ongoing involvement with many other activities in the township, Cape May County and beyond.

He currently serves as treasurer of the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association and is the chairman of the Scholarship Committee that has raised a cumulative total of over $230,000 in funding that has supported more than 115 local students.