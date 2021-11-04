Ribbon cutting held for Ocean City’s newly remodeled Sports & Civic Center at Welcome Night

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce continued their proud tradition of hosting Welcome Night on Wednesday, Oct. 27. This year, to kick-off the event, a ribbon cutting was held in celebration of the newly remodeled Sports and Civic Center located on 6th Street by the Boardwalk. Local children, City Officials, City Council, and Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Members all joined in the festivities.

The Chamber of Commerce hosts Welcome Night to introduce new and current residents to civic and social organizations, community leaders and City Officials, as well as local businesses. Welcome Night was the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the Sports and Civic Center to the community. Hundreds of local citizens attended the event and were impressed with the transformation. The Sports and Civic Center is a true asset to Ocean City.