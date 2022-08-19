 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Results of the 2022 Miss Crustacean Pageant in Ocean City

Ocean City held its annual Miss Crustacean Beauty Pageant on the beach at Sixth Street on Aug. 17. Families showcased their pet hermit crabs in elaborately themed dioramas, and the winner earned the coveted Cucumber Rind Cup. Results of the 2022 event were as follows.

1. Nicholas and Isabella Viola of Middletown, Delaware, Retro Pacman

2. Collins Family of Woodbury, Vermont, Crab of Thrones

3. Klegg Family of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Hermit Crabs

The event was followed by the Hermit Crab Races, and the Viola family was triumphant again, earning the top two spots with “Pinky” (Isabella Viola) edging “Inky” (Mandy Viola). Nicholas Viola’s “Blinky” also competed, but finished out of the money.

