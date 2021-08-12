Registration open for Mr. Mature America Pageant contestants

Entries are open for contestants in the Mr. Mature America Pageant on Sept. 12.

Mr. Mature celebrates the achievements of men 55 years and older. The pageant, now in its eighth year, mixes talent, good looks and self-deprecating humor. The Ocean City Music Pier crowd is raucous and appreciative as the contestants ham it up on stage, competing in talent, poise and interview segments.

If you have what it takes to be the world’s next “Mr. Mature” (or if you can talk somebody into it), complete the online entry form available at ocnj.us/mrmature or call Samantha Heckler at 609-525-9284 for more information. Deadline for sign-ups is August 21.

The event is the first and only pageant of its kind in the United States.

Barry Williams, who starred as America’s most reliable big brother in the 1970s sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” will be host of this year’s show. The historic Flanders Hotel returns as a founding sponsor this year.

Tickets for the show ($25 to $40) are on sale now and available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or in-person at the Music Pier Box Office, City Hall Welcome Center or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.