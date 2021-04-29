 Skip to main content
Registration of summer recreation programs to open May 1 in Ocean City
A brochure of 2021 Summer Recreation Programs in Ocean City is now available atocnj.us/summer-recreation-programs.

Registration will open online and in-person at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Many of the programs are popular and fill up quickly, so participants are encouraged to take a look at what’s available in advance and be ready to sign up early on May 1.

Online registration will be through the new RecDesk system (ocnj.recdesk.com), and anybody can create an account there to manage program and event registrations, as well as Aquatic and Fitness Center memberships.

In-person registration will be available at the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.; and the Ocean City Music Pier Welcome Center, Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.

