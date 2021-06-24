OCTC’s Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Music Pier is back

This time last year, the Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) was canceling all programming and refunding tickets to their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, a year later, OCTC’s Artistic Director, Michael Hartman is proud to proclaim that live theatre in Ocean City is back with the official announcement of our 2021 Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Ocean City Music Pier.
“Theatre is the perfect way to heal and unite our community. I am confident that our magical, creative, and entertaining musical season will be a return to normalcy for kids and families. These unique musicals also provide outstanding educational experiences that are based on children’s literature,” said Hartman.
OCTC’s Summer Children Series at the Ocean City Music Pier will feature five fully staged family musicals on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. beginning July 6 until August 3. All tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Due to current mitigation restrictions, seating is limited. Therefore, advance ticket purchases are encouraged. To purchase your tickets, call 609-399-6111 or visit OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice. The 2021 Children’s Theatre Series will feature the following shows:
JULY 6: THE RAINBOW FISH: “AN UNDERSEA MUSICAL ADVENTURE” — Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can see the magical, colorful world of the deep blue sea to life on the Music Pier stage. Adapted from the book by Marcus Pfister, translated into English by J. Alison James, with illustrations by Marcus Pfister. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
JULY 13: THE THREE LITTLE BEARS – THE FAMILY MUSICAL! — When you’re a bear, life is just a bowl of porridge — that is until a little blonde beauty queen ransacks your house! Everybody knows the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears — but nobody has ever heard the story from the bears’ point of view! Music by Justin Bohr and Book & Lyrics By John Anker Bow. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
JULY 20: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK — Young Jack and his Mother have had their fair share of problems since Jack’s father disappeared—not only have they sold their precious cow, but now there’s a Giant to deal with as well. 10:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier located at Moorlyn Terrace & the Boardwalk. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
JULY 27: AWESOME ALLIE: FIRST KID ASTRONAUT — Allie was just your typical 8-year-old girl from Skokie, Illinois, until one day she was chosen for a very special mission. At the farthest edges of our solar system, a space alien lands on Pluto looking for something very important from Earth. But it won’t speak with the President. It claims it won’t speak with anyone. Anyone, that is, except Awesome Allie. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Aug. 3: ALEXANDER, WHO’S NOT NOT NOT NOT GOING TO MOVE — Based on Judith Viorst’s book “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do You Year Me? I Mean It!) Going to Move.” Alexander has just received some really bad news from his parents. His dad has taken a job in a city a thousand miles away, which means that he and his mom and his dad and his bossy older brothers, Nick and Anthony, are going to have to move to a whole new city. Commissioned and premiered by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The Ocean City Theatre Company is proud to announce that funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Division of Culture & Heritage. Visit OceanCityTheatreCompany.com for more information.