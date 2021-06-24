OCTC’s Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Music Pier is back

JULY 13: THE THREE LITTLE BEARS – THE FAMILY MUSICAL! — When you’re a bear, life is just a bowl of porridge — that is until a little blonde beauty queen ransacks your house! Everybody knows the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears — but nobody has ever heard the story from the bears’ point of view! Music by Justin Bohr and Book & Lyrics By John Anker Bow. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.

JULY 20: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK — Young Jack and his Mother have had their fair share of problems since Jack’s father disappeared—not only have they sold their precious cow, but now there’s a Giant to deal with as well. 10:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier located at Moorlyn Terrace & the Boardwalk. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.

JULY 27: AWESOME ALLIE: FIRST KID ASTRONAUT — Allie was just your typical 8-year-old girl from Skokie, Illinois, until one day she was chosen for a very special mission. At the farthest edges of our solar system, a space alien lands on Pluto looking for something very important from Earth. But it won’t speak with the President. It claims it won’t speak with anyone. Anyone, that is, except Awesome Allie. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.