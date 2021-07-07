Ocean City wins New Jersey’s favorite beach contest

For the eighth consecutive year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as “New Jersey’s Favorite Beach” in a statewide poll.

Representatives of the N.J. Sea Grant Consortium announced the winners of the annual contest in a presentation on the Ocean City Music Pier on Friday morning.

The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium introduced the survey in 2008 to “inspire pride in and stewardship of New Jersey’s beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.”

The contest is decided by online voters who are prevented from voting more than once. Winners were announced on the eve of the big Fourth of July weekend for all shore towns. This year, the contest again included winners for the four coastal counties, and Ocean City was the top beach in Cape May County. Sea Isle City was second overall and the second Cape May County beach.

Ocean City in recent years has been named “Best Beach in America” and “Best Beach” in many other statewide polls. “America’s Greatest Family Resort” also has been recognized for its boardwalk, downtown, ecotourism, family destinations, women-owned businesses and more.