Ocean City wins New Jersey’s favorite beach contest

For the eighth consecutive year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as “New Jersey’s Favorite Beach” in a statewide poll.
Representatives of the N.J. Sea Grant Consortium announced the winners of the annual contest in a presentation on the Ocean City Music Pier on Friday morning.
The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium introduced the survey in 2008 to “inspire pride in and stewardship of New Jersey’s beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.”
The contest is decided by online voters who are prevented from voting more than once. Winners were announced on the eve of the big Fourth of July weekend for all shore towns. This year, the contest again included winners for the four coastal counties, and Ocean City was the top beach in Cape May County. Sea Isle City was second overall and the second Cape May County beach.
Ocean City in recent years has been named “Best Beach in America” and “Best Beach” in many other statewide polls. “America’s Greatest Family Resort” also has been recognized for its boardwalk, downtown, ecotourism, family destinations, women-owned businesses and more.
“Congratulations to everybody in Ocean City for achieving this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “The recognition is a testament to the hard work of the city team, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Development Commission, the Boardwalk and Downtown Merchants associations, local businesses, all volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean City a superior place to live, work and play.”
New Jersey’s Favorite Beach Contest 2021 Winners
Overall Winners
Ocean City
Sea Isle City
Cape May County’s Favorite Beaches
Ocean City
Sea Isle City
Atlantic County’s Favorite Beaches
Brigantine
Margate
Ocean County’s Favorite Beaches
Beach Haven
Point Pleasant Beach
Monmouth County’s Favorite Beaches
Spring Lake
Asbury Park