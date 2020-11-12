Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club lists community activities for November

Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township has announced the kick-off for this year’s Operation Warm in South Jersey to raise funds for purchasing new winter coats for economically disadvantaged children in local communities. The campaign is for monetary donations to fund the initiative and this is not a coat drive. Donate online at operationwarm.org/ocutrotary

For more information, contact Randi Scheck at Randisue62@gmail.com or 609-412-3459.

Drive-thru Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township will host the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner as a drive-thru event Thursday, Nov. 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Road, Marmora. Dinners are free of charge to Ocean City and Upper Township residents. To reserve your dinner, call 609-938-9103. Dinner pick up, with reservations, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 26. The Rotary Club encourages community support for this annual project. Call the listed phone number to contribute donations of food or gift cards. Volunteers are also welcome. For more information, contact Sally Godfrey at godfreyfh@comcast.net or 609-938-9103.

Give hope — helping the homeless