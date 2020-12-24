Ocean City school officials say safe holiday behavior is greatest gift

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City school board officials are putting out a call to action to the entire school community to follow safe holiday behavior in the coming weeks.

The plea for social distancing, no large gatherings, mask wearing and handwashing comes just after scheduling changes were put in place due to the high number of new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

According to statistics, the rate of transmission within New Jersey schools is extremely low. “We, as the board, are echoing CDC information and right now, the numbers are showing that the majority of this illness is being spread outside of school. The rate of transmission in schools is low,” said Dr. Patrick Kane, M.D., Ocean City school board member and chairman of the school district COVID-19 Taskforce. “I’m asking that everyone make a positive contribution to help keep our community safe, especially with the holidays coming up.”

Kane said students and families making a community effort to follow COVID protocols would be "the greatest gift of all" this holiday season and would give the district the best possible chance to move to full in-school learning by February 2021.