Ocean City schedules two virtual sessions on understanding water and wastewater service bills

The Ocean City Utility Advisory Commission will sponsor two virtual information sessions to help residents understand their water bills, which include wastewater treatment charges.

In Ocean City, New Jersey American Water (NJAW) owns and maintains the wastewater collection system, pipelines and pump stations that are used to collect wastewater from homes and businesses. Wastewater is transferred to the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) Sewage Treatment Facility at 45th Street and West Avenue. Customers receive a single bill that covers costs from both NJAW and CMCMUA.

The two sessions – held via Zoom – will help customers understand how these charges are determined, why they can be high, and how to save on water service.

• March 25 at 6:30 p.m.: The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority will present a program demonstrating how rates are set and the cost basis for fees and allocation. The presentation also will include information on the CMCMUA vision, mission and core values, Ocean City Region pump stations and valve chambers, treatment facility process and operation, capital investments, emergency procedures, and the Bay Avenue main failure and repair, plus “What not to flush.”