Ocean City’s Jenevieva Mulhall To Enter U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025

Viva has participated in the Block Island race week numerous times and was the youngest sailor to participate in the offshore Miami to Havana Cuba race in 2017.

“My goal was to attend the United States Naval Academy in order to fulfill my desire to be challenged, live with purpose, and to serve my country while receiving an incredible education and continue my rowing career,” Viva said.

“Without the help and support of my head coach Ian Tapp and assistant coach Donna O’Keefe, who helped me become a more confident and stronger person, I would not have been able achieve such an honorable goal,” she continued. “And of course thanks go to my family and friends who supported and encouraged me every step of the way. To these people I will forever be thankful.”

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.