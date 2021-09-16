Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrating 100th anniversary

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 100th anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Ocean City Yacht Club. Members of the Chamber are busy planning this exciting event. Committee members include former Mayor Roy Gillian, Chamber Executive Director Michele Gillian, Chamber 1st Vice President Janet Galante, and Board members Patrick Halliday and Patrick McMahon.

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce has many accomplishments to be proud of over the past 100 years. The organization was formed from the Board of Trade in 1920. In February of 1920, the Delaware and Atlantic Telegraph Company met with the Board of Trade and offered the use of the second floor of the Massey and Edwards building, at 8th and Wesley, to establish an Information and Publicity Bureau. “Ocean City Chamber of Commerce – Bureau of Information” was placed on the door at the entrance of the building.

On April 24, 1920, the Chamber Emblem Committee recommended the following as the official emblem of the Chamber: “The emblem, a circle within a circle, the upper half reading “America’s Greatest Family Resort” and the lower “Chamber of Commerce,” across the center on two lines “Ocean City, New Jersey.”