Ocean City Realtors announce Food is Love, Share Some Love food drive

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors has announced it is kicking off its 2021 community service projects with the Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more. Donations will be collected now through Feb. 28 and will be used to “Share Some Love” during this Valentine month.

The Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as ShopRite and Acme gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families.

New this year, there will be multiple drop off locations to make it convenient for donators.

Please consider dropping off donations at the following real estate offices:

• Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.

• RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.

• Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach

• Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.

• Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. Ninth St.