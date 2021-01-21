Ocean City Realtors announce Food is Love, Share Some Love food drive

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors has announced it is kicking off its 2021 community service projects with the Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more. Donations will be collected now through Feb. 28 and will be used to “Share Some Love” during this Valentine month.
The Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as ShopRite and Acme gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families.
New this year, there will be multiple drop off locations to make it convenient for donators.
Please consider dropping off donations at the following real estate offices:
• Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.
• RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.
• Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach
• Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.
• Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. Ninth St.
Here is a brief list of some of the items that the food cupboard has identified as needed:
• Microwaveable items: Hormel meals, rice and cup of soup
• Canned meats (tuna, corn beef hash, Spam, Dinty Moore stew etc)
• Canned vegetables, cans of soup, cans of pork and beans, canned ravioli, spaghetti O’s
• Cereal and individual packets of dry milk
• Jelly, peanut butter, juice, Jello and pudding mix, crackers, rice
• Liquid laundry detergent (48oz), dish detergent, paper towels, toilet paper
• Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste
• ShopRite or Acme gift cards
“Post holidays, the cupboard needs to be replenished. This has been an especially hard year for the food cupboard due to COVID and lack of donations. We encourage our Realtor family, friends and neighbors to donate items for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard that will Share Some Love this winter for families in need” said Gloria Votta, chair of the Community Services Committee, Ocean City Board of Realtors.
For more information, contact Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.