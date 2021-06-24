Ocean City Pops to perform free outdoor concert on July 3

As part of a festive Fourth of July weekend, the Ocean City Pops will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 3 at Carey Stadium. The legendary local orchestra will perform patriotic classics and audience favorites in honor of our nation’s birthday.

The concert at Carey Stadium is a first for the Ocean City Pops, and it will give people of all ages a chance to hear the Pops, perhaps for the first time. Bring a beach chair or blanket to sit on the field, and there will be seating available in the bleachers. Carey Stadium is behind Ocean City High School between the beach blocks of Fifth Street and Sixth Street.

The concert will be a great addition to a holiday weekend that will include a bike parade and kite-flying competition on July 4 with the celebration capped off by a 9 p.m. fireworks display launched from a barge off Ninth Street Beach.

Don McLean will kick off the weekend with a little “American Pie” in a Music Pier concert on July 2, and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will perform on Monday, July 5. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your seats for either of these shows.

Register for Classic Car and Street Rod Show

It’s not too early to start thinking about the 46th annual Classic Car and Street Rod Show on Sept. 11. Registration is now open for any car owner who would like to participate. Visit OCNJ.us/CarShow to learn more and to sign up. The popular event fills the boardwalk with these prized vehicles and lets the public enjoy the display.