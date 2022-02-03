Ocean City Pops plans two free outdoor concerts this summer

After a successful debut at Carey Stadium last summer, the Ocean City Pops will return to the venue with two free outdoor concerts to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2022.

The legendary local orchestra will perform patriotic classics and audience favorites in honor of our nation’s birthday on July 3 and July 4 this year. The Carey Stadium concert in 2021 was a first for the Ocean City Pops, and it gave people of all ages a chance to hear what a true local resource we have here in town.

Audience members brought beach chairs or blankets to sit on the artificial turf field at Carey Stadium (behind Ocean City High School on the beach block of Fifth Street and Sixth Street), and there was seating available in the bleachers.

The Ocean City Pops plays a wide variety of music and programs. An evening with the Pops can include anything from a fully staged Broadway musical to opera, jazz, theme nights, movie scores or a children’s concert. The Ocean City Music Pier has been home to a local orchestra since 1929. The Pops is currently under the direction of Artistic Director and Maestro Vince Lee.

Look for more announcements about the 2022 schedule and special performers in the coming weeks.