Mary Ramoski, Paula North, Karen Morelli and Joan Ferko of the Ocean City Pops Fundraiser Committee prepare baskets for the 31st Annual Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the Music Pier before the Pops concerts on July 18, 25 and Aug. 15. Also, by calling 609-226-0943 or 609-553-2881.