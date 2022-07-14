Ocean City Pops Concerts

The 2022 Summer Concert Series will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk.

Here’s a look at the summer’s entertainment lineup:

GORDON LIGHTFOOT: The Legend in Concert!, 7 p.m. July 18

THE MOODY BLUES’ JOHN LODGE: 7 p.m. July 25

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2022: Featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills, 7 p.m. Aug. 1 (sold out)

THE BACON BROTHERS:

Out of Memory Tour, 7 p.m. Aug 2

AN EVENING WITH GRAHAM NASH: 7 p.m. Aug. 8

GIRL NAMED TOM: Winner of NBC’s “The Voice”, 7 p.m. Aug. 15

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND: 7 p.m. Aug. 22

For tickets, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111 or stop by the Music Pier Box Office.