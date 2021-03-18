 Skip to main content
Ocean City plans Easter events
Ocean City is planning to open the 2021 season with a number of safe events for families. Each will be in full compliance with current public health guidelines and require masks and social distancing.

The Great Egg Hunt, March 27: The traditional beach event moves onto the Boardwalk this year. Participating merchants will invite children up to age 7 to visit stores with their families to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. or while supplies last. Flyers will direct families to participating stores.

• The Great Egg Hunt, April 3: Boardwalk merchants will provide children with a second opportunity to participate in the Egg Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 800-BEACH-NJ for more information.

• Easter Sunrise Service, April 4: A traditional nondenominational service by the sea will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk. Call 609-399-6111 for more information.

• Dueling Pianos, April 4: The Philly Keys will perform their hit dueling pianos show starting at noon in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. The outdoor show provides free fun for the entire family. The Philly Keys will take a break for the Easter Fashion Stroll and then resume.

• Easter Fashion Stroll, April 4: Come dressed in your Easter best for the Fashion Stroll in front of the Music Pier. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family. For more information, call 609-399-6111.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority, and we’re looking forward to the return of as many events as possible this year,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said. “After a year of so many sacrifices, it’ll be good to get back to some family fun.”

