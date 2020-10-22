Ocean City panel discusses options for former car dealership

That’s not very likely, said Michael Allegretto at the meeting. He’s Ocean City’s director of community service. Land is not cheap in the town. The purchase of the former car dealership is already a big ticket item, Allegretto said. For the time being, the city is likely to use the land as greenspace, preserving it from development without undertaking major improvements.

But residents should neither get their hopes up about their favorite option, nor worry about the potential cost of a new public waterpark. Before the meeting began, Michael Allegretto, the city's director of community service, said his office had heard from several residents who had questions about plans for the property after the advisory council’s agenda was posted to the city’s website.

“It all sounds great. It would all be nice for the city to have, but it all comes with a price tag,” Allegretto said. “Right now, the plan is for greenspace.”

He described the numerous proposals as an exercise in brainstorming.