Ocean City library holds mindfulness classes

As Americans find themselves polarized over politics and experiencing increased anxieties and fears over COVID-19 and our economy, many are turning to mindfulness and meditation to strengthen their coping skills. Locally, people are turning to the Zoom class MindfulWays offered by the Ocean City Free Library on two Mondays each month from 1 to 3 p.m.

"Wanting to make a positive shift in how you approach each day is key to gaining useful skills from these workshops," said instructor Kate Lutz.

People say Lutz’s mindfulness techniques help them create a less stressful outlook toward life. Participants learn about using breath, awareness skills and meditation to stay centered. They also explore ways to cultivate positive energy to expand well-being.

“Thanks to these workshops, I’m now more aware of the quality of my breathing, and I enjoy pausing each day to get in touch with what I’m grateful for in life,” said Sue Crow, a lifelong resident of Ocean City

“Learning to be present is key to this practice,” Lutz said. “For as simple as it sounds, knowing how to experience gratitude does help us feel better about our lives.”