Ocean City library holds mindfulness classes

As Americans find themselves polarized over politics and experiencing increased anxieties and fears over COVID-19 and our economy, many are turning to mindfulness and meditation to strengthen their coping skills. Locally, people are turning to the Zoom class MindfulWays offered by the Ocean City Free Library on two Mondays each month from 1 to 3 p.m.
"Wanting to make a positive shift in how you approach each day is key to gaining useful skills from these workshops," said instructor Kate Lutz.
People say Lutz’s mindfulness techniques help them create a less stressful outlook toward life. Participants learn about using breath, awareness skills and meditation to stay centered. They also explore ways to cultivate positive energy to expand well-being.
“Thanks to these workshops, I’m now more aware of the quality of my breathing, and I enjoy pausing each day to get in touch with what I’m grateful for in life,” said Sue Crow, a lifelong resident of Ocean City
“Learning to be present is key to this practice,” Lutz said. “For as simple as it sounds, knowing how to experience gratitude does help us feel better about our lives.”
Lutz has seen how practicing mindfulness helps people move beyond habits and negative thinking that may no longer serve them. Many are discovering meditating for just ten minutes a day and using mindfulness techniques help them get in touch with their inner peace.
According to Julie Howard, the adult programming librarian, “This is a great opportunity to learn about and practice these skills in a supportive group setting. No matter whether you're a beginner or more experienced, you'll leave the session feeling even better than when you started.”
To take part, register at the library website to receive the link to take part. Participants can join Zoom classes on their computers, tablets and phones.
Upcoming class dates include 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 and 28.
To sign up see oceancitylibrary.org/events/mindfulways-workshops-kate-lutz
For other Ocean City Library Zoom classes see oceancitylibrary.org/calendar
