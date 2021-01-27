Ocean City law firm donates N95 masks to city workers

The Simonson Law Firm of Ocean City recently donated 500 N95 masks for use by first responders and public employees in the city.
Ed Simonson, the new firm’s principal, said he has worked as both a seasonal police officer and a public works employee in Ocean City and that he understands the risks these workers face every day. He also said he has seen first-hand how COVID-19 has affected members of his own family.
Michael Allegretto, aide to Mayor Jay A. Gillian, thanked Simonson on behalf of the city administration, and noted that the city truly appreciates the community effort to limit the spread of the pandemic.